Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IES were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IESC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of IES by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 7,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of IES by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $36,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IES stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.29. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 23.92%.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.