Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €80.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Basf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.93 ($95.22).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €63.54 ($74.75) on Wednesday. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion and a PE ratio of 25.39.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.