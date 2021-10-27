Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.53. 113,273 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 65,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.