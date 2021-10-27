Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.74

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 119144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 271,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 620,314 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 129,524 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,677 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

