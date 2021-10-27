Belden (BDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Belden to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. Belden has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

