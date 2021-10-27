Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bellway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Bellway stock remained flat at $$46.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Bellway has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

