Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 507.9% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Benchmark Metals stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 48,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82. Benchmark Metals has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.36.
About Benchmark Metals
