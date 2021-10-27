Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 507.9% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Benchmark Metals stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 48,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82. Benchmark Metals has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.36.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

