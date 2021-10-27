Benchmark Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.76.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.