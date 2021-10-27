Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s current price.

WEIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,786.11 ($23.34).

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,741.50 ($22.75) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a PE ratio of -355.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,685.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,807.13. The Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,405.50 ($18.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,281.94). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

