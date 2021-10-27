Berkley W R Corp Increases Stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,997 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,080. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

