Berkley W R Corp Purchases 116,841 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,841 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 3.47% of Goal Acquisitions worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Shares of PUCK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 13,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,114. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

