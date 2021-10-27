Berkley W R Corp Purchases 57,918 Shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,918 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in OTR Acquisition were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in OTR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the second quarter worth $281,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of OTR Acquisition by 1,131.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 487,864 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the second quarter worth $160,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OTR Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTR Acquisition stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,715. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for OTR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.