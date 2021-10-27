Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Bank of America

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND stock opened at $94.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.73.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after buying an additional 174,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.