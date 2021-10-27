Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.54

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.54 and traded as high as C$16.55. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$16.55, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.54.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.