Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.00208419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00099275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 33,747,556 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

