Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Biglari worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the second quarter worth $214,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 11.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 29.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 89.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 51.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BH opened at $167.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.85. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $188.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($64.04) EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 13,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $212.94 per share, with a total value of $2,928,989.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

