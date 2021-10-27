Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $161.85

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $161.85 and traded as high as $176.72. Biglari shares last traded at $166.86, with a volume of 15,300 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($64.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $825.91 per share, with a total value of $447,643.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 50.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Biglari by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Biglari by 51.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biglari by 89.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biglari by 29.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

