Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Shares of BIO.B stock opened at $729.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $764.91 and a 200 day moving average of $675.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.77. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $321.42 and a 1 year high of $538.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

