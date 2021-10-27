Biogen Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $19.30 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $19.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.40. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Biogen to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.49.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $271.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.34 and its 200 day moving average is $312.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

