Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.850-$19.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.80 billion-$10.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.76 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $380.49.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $271.12 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

