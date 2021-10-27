Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC cut its holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,486,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,044 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $26,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BVS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $5,987,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioventus alerts:

In related news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bioventus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE BVS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. 5,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $846.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1.99.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioventus Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.