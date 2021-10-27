BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.03

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $8.60. BIT Mining shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 7,981 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $445.11 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTCM. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.