BitBall Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.45 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $1.45 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,179.39 or 0.99955745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00064728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00045745 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.18 or 0.00591467 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001721 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004247 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.