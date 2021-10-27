Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Tops $37.92 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $432.94 million and $58.82 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.92 or 0.00064156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001672 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010599 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,100 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

