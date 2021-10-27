BitcoinPoS (BPS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $5,433.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 66.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,060,562 coins and its circulating supply is 4,849,108 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

