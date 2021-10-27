BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

