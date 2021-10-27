Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Black Hills has increased its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

BKH traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.13. 331,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,676. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.77.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BKH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Hills stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Black Hills worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

