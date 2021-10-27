BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 246.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.11% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $24,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCTX stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $391.86 million, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.84. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. Equities analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

