BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,302,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 489,340 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of DURECT worth $23,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DURECT by 152.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRRX stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $257.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.26. DURECT Co. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. On average, research analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

