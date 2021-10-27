BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $22,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

STLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

