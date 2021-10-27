BlackRock Inc. Has $22.49 Million Holdings in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.26% of Genetron worth $22,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron in the 2nd quarter valued at $823,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Genetron during the 1st quarter worth $1,981,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genetron during the 1st quarter worth $1,853,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Genetron by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genetron by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 94,209 shares during the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetron stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.48. Genetron Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 68.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

