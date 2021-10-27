BlackRock Inc. Has $25.01 Million Stock Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,572,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $25,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of BRF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

