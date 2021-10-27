BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,730,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.86% of comScore worth $23,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in comScore by 3.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,692,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,587 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its position in comScore by 113.4% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in comScore during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 96,111 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 89,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get comScore alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. comScore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $300.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 25,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $86,261.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,019,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,412.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 60,676 shares of company stock worth $215,755. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.