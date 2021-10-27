BlackRock Inc. Sells 43,087 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 754,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,087 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Intrepid Potash worth $24,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

IPI stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

