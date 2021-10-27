Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.32 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.00208419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00099275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

