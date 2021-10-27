Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 116,098 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 116,098 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

UNH stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.29. 104,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,935. The company has a market cap of $430.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.60 and a 1 year high of $457.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

