Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 3,644 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up 0.7% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after acquiring an additional 900,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,718 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after acquiring an additional 479,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT traded up $17.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.52.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

