Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 207.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 119,626 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,707.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $70.92. The company had a trading volume of 641,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,414. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.65. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.55.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

