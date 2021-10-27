B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 600 ($7.84).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BME. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut B&M European Value Retail to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 601 ($7.85).

LON BME opened at GBX 637 ($8.32) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 640.60 ($8.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 574.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 564.34.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

