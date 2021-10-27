BMO Capital Markets Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $220.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.99.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $173.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 135.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $93.49 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 947.6% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 57.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

