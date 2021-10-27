BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.79

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €53.79 ($63.28) and traded as high as €58.18 ($68.45). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €57.71 ($67.89), with a volume of 1,472,113 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays set a €51.70 ($60.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.35 ($72.17).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.79.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.