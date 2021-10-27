Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

