BOMB (BOMB) Price Down 29.9% This Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $315,711.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00003256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,925.24 or 1.00063010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00065772 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.66 or 0.00588671 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004218 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 902,497 coins and its circulating supply is 901,709 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

