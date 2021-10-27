Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.55

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.55 and last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $944,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth $16,495,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth $263,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

