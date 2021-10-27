Booking (BKNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $31.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $42 EPS for the current fiscal year and $95 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,443.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,332.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,303.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,540.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

