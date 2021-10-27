Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) & NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Critical Contrast

Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boomer and NextPlay Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boomer $11.47 million 0.00 -$15.56 million N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 4,227.15 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

Boomer has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boomer and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boomer N/A N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Boomer and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boomer 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextPlay Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Boomer.

Summary

Boomer beats NextPlay Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boomer Company Profile

Boomer Holdings, Inc. operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary Boomer Naturals, which provides wellness solutions to multiple target markets through multiple sales channels, including retail locations, e-commerce, and wholesale distribution networks. Boomer Naturals operates through two divisions: Boomer Botanic and Personal Protection Equipment. The Boomer Botanic division engages in the research, development, acquisition, licensing and sales of specialized natural products which have FDA compliant ingredients and are impactful on the endocannabinoid system. The Personal Protection Equipment division comprises of selling face masks and other personal protection equipment like coverings gloves, and gowns and hand sanitizers. It sells health and wellness products and services geared toward alleviating pain, anxiety and improving general wellness through its proprietary lines of CB5 products. Boomer Naturals PPE established in 2020, offers consumers and businesses quality and reliable PPE. Boomer Naturals’ products are available online, Boomer Naturals retail store as well as CVS, Tommy Bahama retail locations, and resorts and golf shops across the country. The company was founde

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

