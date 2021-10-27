Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

