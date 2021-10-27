Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Announces Earnings Results

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BXP traded down $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.22. 1,058,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

