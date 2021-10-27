Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.430-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.06 billion-$3.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.620 EPS.

Shares of BSX opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 134.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.