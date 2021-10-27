Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.
Shares of BYD traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,084. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.
In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.82.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
