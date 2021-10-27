Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of BYD traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,084. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boyd Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Boyd Gaming worth $66,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

